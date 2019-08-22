|
|
|
MERRY Clifford Cliff, passed away suddenly at home in Glass Houghton, Castleford on August 12th 2019, aged 92 years. Now re-united with his beloved wife Betty. Dearly loved dad of Julie, loved father-in-law of Graham and loving and much loved grandad of Joe and Ellie, also dearly loved uncle of Jennifer, Terry and their children Louise and Jemma. Service to take place at Castleford United Reformed Church NEXT Thursday, August 29th at 12.45pm followed by cremation at Pontefract Crematorium at 1.40pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please for Church, may be kindly left in Church, or in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 22, 2019