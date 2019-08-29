Home

Backhouse Clifford Linda Greenwood,
daughter of of the late Clifford Backhouse, would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for cards and expressions of sympathy at this sad and difficult time.
Thank you to Fr James Milnes for his kind words and lovely service,
the Magnet Hotel for an excellent buffet and to all at McTigue Funeral Directors for professional and caring funeral arrangements. Donations for the Prince Of Wales Hospice totalled £281.45p
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 29, 2019
