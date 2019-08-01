Home

McTigue Funeral Directors (Castleford)
1 - 9 Savile Road
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 1PB
01977 555733
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:30
Pontefract Crematorium
Clifford Backhouse Notice
BACKHOUSE Clifford Of Castleford. Passed away peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital on the 24th July 2019, aged 89 years.
The loving husband of the late Nellie, also a much loved father of Linda. Will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Thursday 15th August with
service at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.40am.
Family flowers by request only.
Donations will be kindly received for the Prince Of Wales Hospice.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford 01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 1, 2019
