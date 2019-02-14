|
SCOTT CLIFF Of Knottingley, passed away peacefully on February 2nd 2019, aged 86 years. Dear husband of the late Phyllis and dearly loved dad of Janet, Michael and the late Andrew, also a loving and much loved grandad and great-grandad. Service to take place at St. Botolph's Church on Monday, February 25th at 11.45am followed by cremation at Pontefract Crematorium at 12.20pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Prostate Cancer Research, may be kindly handed to family members, or left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Wakefield Road, Pontefract. Tel. 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 14, 2019
