Schofield Cissy
(née Holbrook) Of Castleford.
Passed away peacefully in hospital, after a short illness, on the
8th June 2019 aged 90 years.
The beloved wife of the late Edward, a dearly loved mum of the late Sue White, a special grandma of Paul and his partner Sharon, Zoe and her husband Kris and Gemma also a great grandma to Jake, Savannah, Max, Joel, Billy, Jenson & Bobby.
Will be sadly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday 25th June, with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 2.20pm. Family flowers only please. Donations will be kindly received in aid of Ward 2 Dewsbury Hospital.
All enquiries please to
McTigue Funeral Directors.
Tel 01977-555733.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 20, 2019
