Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Duffield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Duffield

Notice Condolences

Christopher Duffield Notice
DUFFIELD CHRISTOPHER Aged 27 years and formerly of Pontefract, passed away suddenly on September 13th 2019 whilst teaching in China. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by all his family. A memorial service for Christopher is to be held at Central Methodist Church, Pontefract on Saturday 23rd November at 1.30 pm with refreshments to follow. All who knew Christopher or knew of him, are welcome to attend. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Pontefract. Tel. 01977 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -