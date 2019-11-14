|
|
|
DUFFIELD CHRISTOPHER Aged 27 years and formerly of Pontefract, passed away suddenly on September 13th 2019 whilst teaching in China. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by all his family. A memorial service for Christopher is to be held at Central Methodist Church, Pontefract on Saturday 23rd November at 1.30 pm with refreshments to follow. All who knew Christopher or knew of him, are welcome to attend. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Pontefract. Tel. 01977 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 14, 2019