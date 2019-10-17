Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jennings Funeral Services
13 Racca Green
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF11 8AT
01977 677715
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00
St Andrews Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Willoughby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Willoughby

Notice Condolences

Christine Willoughby Notice
WILLOUGHBY (NEE Hinchcliffe)
Christine Passed away suddenly at home on 1st October 2019 aged 69 years.
Much loved Sister, Auntie and
Great Auntie.
Christine will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at
St Andrews Church, Ferrybridge on Wednesday 23rd October 2019
at 11 am followed by committal at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.40am.
Family flowers only but there will be a donation box for The Special Care Baby Unit at Pinderfields Hospital.
All enquiries to Jennings Funeral Services on 01977 677715
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.