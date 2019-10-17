|
WILLOUGHBY (NEE Hinchcliffe)
Christine Passed away suddenly at home on 1st October 2019 aged 69 years.
Much loved Sister, Auntie and
Great Auntie.
Christine will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at
St Andrews Church, Ferrybridge on Wednesday 23rd October 2019
at 11 am followed by committal at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.40am.
Family flowers only but there will be a donation box for The Special Care Baby Unit at Pinderfields Hospital.
All enquiries to Jennings Funeral Services on 01977 677715
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 17, 2019