|
|
|
HALL Christine
nee Darlow Of Castleford.
Passed away peacefully in hospital,
after a short illness on the
7th February 2019, aged 59 years.
The devoted wife of Paul,
a much loved mum of Alexandra,
Georgina and her partner Michael,
a special sister to Angela & Enid,
a loving aunt to Nicola & Michael,
also a dear sister in law.
The funeral will take place on
Thursday 7th March with service
in St Paul's Church, Glasshoughton
at 11.00am followed by burial
in Castleford Cemetery.
After the service everyone
is invited to The Magnet,
Castleford for refreshments.
Family flowers by
request only please.
Donations will be kindly
received in lieu in aid of
Yorkshire Cancer Research.
All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors,
Castleford. Tel - 01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More