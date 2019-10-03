CHEW Charles Charlie, formerly of Eastfield Drive, Pontefract, died peacefully at Stella House on 22nd September 2019, aged 97 years. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Betty), loving and devoted father of Sheila Anne and her late husband Ian and loving and much loved father of James and his wife Valerie, also dear elder brother of Stanley and a well respected uncle. Will be sorely missed, but remembered always. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Friday, October 11th at 12.20 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired for Stella House, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. The family extend their grateful thanks to the staff of Stella House for the care given to their father during his time there. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Wakefield Road. Tel. 600074. Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 3, 2019