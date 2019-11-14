Home

Kowal Carolyn Ann Of Castleford.
Passed away peacefully in hospital after a short illness, with her
loving husband by her side, on the
2nd November 2019 aged 55 years. The devoted wife of Mike, precious daughter of Margaret and the late Terry, sister of Joanne & Paula,
also a dear auntie. Will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends. The funeral will take place on Tuesday 19th November with service in Castleford Parish Church at 11-15 am followed by a burial in Whitwood Cemetery. The family invite all after the service for refreshments to The Queens
Mill Tea Rooms. All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors.
Tel 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 14, 2019
