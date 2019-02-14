Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:45
St. Botolph's
Knottingley
Committal
Following Services
Pontefract Crematorium
COTTER (nee Graham)
Carole Anne Sadly passed away in
Pinderfields Hospital on
28th January, aged 48.
Much loved mum of Lana & Chloe,
beloved daughter of Rose, nana of Starr, Cherri, Willow & Florrie,
not forgetting Millie who
Carole loved very much.
Forever loved by all.
Funeral service will take place
at St. Botolph's, Knottingley at
10.45 follow by committal at
Pontefract Crematorium at
12.20 on Tuesday 19th February,
returning to Kellingley Club.
No flowers by request please,
there will be a donation box
in the porch of the church and
then at the crematorium for
Leeds Children's Charity.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 14, 2019
