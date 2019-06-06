Resources More Obituaries for Carole Berry Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carole Berry

Notice BERRY CAROLE Carole's family would like to express their sincere thanks for the support, words of comfort and cards received from family and friends. We are especially grateful to Canon June and all at St. Giles Church for the beautiful service and kind words. Our thanks to Charles E. Ashton and family, Funeral Directors, for the faultless and professional care they provided to the family, to Jackie's Florist for an excellent display and Farmer Copley's for the catering arrangements. Finally to the many family and friends who attended the Funeral, Carole would have been very surprised and humbled by your presence. Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 6, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices