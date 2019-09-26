|
NEWTON Carl Of Castleford.
Passed away peacefully in hospital, with his loving family by his side on the 16th September 2019,
aged 49 years.
The loving and devoted husband of Mandy, the precious son of Marlene & Clifford, a much loved dad of Emma and step-dad of Zoe,
Chelsea & Hollie, a special grandad, a dearly loved brother of Philip
and brother in law of Jane,
also a very dear uncle.
Will be sadly missed by all of
his loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on
Friday 4th October with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.40am. Family flowers by request
only please. Donations will
be kindly received in aid of
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors,
Castleford. TEL-01977 555733
