HODGES BRYAN Formerly of Glass Houghton, passed away peacefully at home in Kellington on 17th November 2019 aged 75 years. Beloved husband of Carol, dearly loved dad of Linda and Mark, dear father-in-law of Richard and Sarah and much loved grandad of Megan and Elliot. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Tuesday 10th December at 11am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations would be appreciated and will be divided between Prince of Wales Hospice and MacMillan Nurses, these may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors, Tel: 01977 552265
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 28, 2019
