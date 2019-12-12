|
HAMMILL BRIDGETT Of Castleford, died in the Prince of Wales Hospice on December 2nd 2019, aged 69 years. Beloved wife of Jeff. Dearly loved mam of Wayne and Tracy, a very dear mother-in-law and much loved nan of Amy. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Friday 20th December at 9.40 am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only please, donations may be kindly left for the Prince of Wales Hospice in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel 01977 552265
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 12, 2019