|
|
|
Meloy Bridget
(Joyce) Peacefully in the Prince of Wales Hospice on Monday 10th June 2019 aged 93 of Ackworth.
Beloved wife of the late John,
dear mum of Barrie and Kevin and treasured grandma and great grandma. Requiem Mass to take place on Tuesday 9th July 2019 in
St Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Pontefract at 11.00am prior to interment at Ackworth Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations will be gratefully received for The Prince of Wales Hospice. Everyone is welcome for refreshments after the service at The Kyte Hotel, Darrington.
All enquires please contact
Granville Brooks on 01977 791869.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 27, 2019
Read More