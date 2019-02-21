|
SWINDELL BRIAN Passed away peacefully on
1st February 2019,
at Millfields Care Home,
aged 85 years.
Husband of Ann, father of David, Rachel and Edward.
Retired teacher from King's School and former Northgate Girl's School.
Brian was also a long standing member of St Giles Church, Pontefract, where the funeral service and committal will take place on Monday 4th March 2019, at 11:00am. Family flowers only please but donations will be gratefully received to be divided between
the National Trust and
St Giles Church.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 21, 2019
