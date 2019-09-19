|
SLATER Brian Formerly of Glasshoughton.
Passed away peacefully in
Vicarage Gardens Nursing Home
on the 11th September 2019,
aged 82 years.
The beloved husband of the late Beryl, a much loved dad of Calvin, Paul, Vicky & the late Nigel,
a special grandad & great grandad, also a dear father in law.
Will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 2nd October with service in St Paul's Church, Glasshoughton at 1.15pm followed
by burial at Whitwood Cemetery.
The family wish to invite everyone after the service for refreshment
at The Magnet Hotel, Castleford.
Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be kindly received in aid of The Prince of Wales Hospice. All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford. TEL-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 19, 2019