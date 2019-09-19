Home

POWERED BY

Services
McTigue Funeral Directors (Castleford)
1 - 9 Savile Road
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 1PB
01977 555733
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
13:15
St Paul's Church
Glasshoughton
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
The Magnet Hotel
Castleford
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Whitwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Slater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Slater

Notice Condolences

Brian Slater Notice
SLATER Brian Formerly of Glasshoughton.
Passed away peacefully in
Vicarage Gardens Nursing Home
on the 11th September 2019,
aged 82 years.
The beloved husband of the late Beryl, a much loved dad of Calvin, Paul, Vicky & the late Nigel,
a special grandad & great grandad, also a dear father in law.
Will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 2nd October with service in St Paul's Church, Glasshoughton at 1.15pm followed
by burial at Whitwood Cemetery.
The family wish to invite everyone after the service for refreshment
at The Magnet Hotel, Castleford.
Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be kindly received in aid of The Prince of Wales Hospice. All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford. TEL-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.