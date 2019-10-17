Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Parkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Parkinson

Notice Condolences

Brian Parkinson Notice
Parkinson Brian Passed away in Prince of Wales Hospice with his family by his side on 6th October, aged 74.
A loving husband, dad, father in law, grandad and brother who will be dearly missed.
Funeral to take place on
Monday 21st October at 3 p.m. at Pontefract Crematorium followed by refreshments at The Kings Croft. Family flowers only please.
A plate will available at the service for Prince of Wales Hospice.
Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare 01903 703222
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.