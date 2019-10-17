|
|
|
Parkinson Brian Passed away in Prince of Wales Hospice with his family by his side on 6th October, aged 74.
A loving husband, dad, father in law, grandad and brother who will be dearly missed.
Funeral to take place on
Monday 21st October at 3 p.m. at Pontefract Crematorium followed by refreshments at The Kings Croft. Family flowers only please.
A plate will available at the service for Prince of Wales Hospice.
Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare 01903 703222
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 17, 2019