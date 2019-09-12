|
MATEER Brian Passed away peacefully at home in Pontefract with his loving family beside him on August 30th 2019, aged 69 years. Beloved husband of Betty, dearly loved dad of Brian and Jacqueline and a loving and much loved grandad, also a dear brother. Service to take place at St. Andrew's Church, Ferrybridge on Tuesday, September 17th at 12 noon followed by interment at Ferrybridge Cemetery. Will friends please accept this intimation. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton. Tel. 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 12, 2019