|
|
|
LINLEY Brian Of Methley.
Sadly passed away in
The Prince of Wales Hospice,
with his family by his side on the
11th February 2019, aged 68 years.
The much loved husband of Gillian,
a beloved dad of Liza & Paul,
a special grandad of Tom & Harry,
also a dear brother,
brother in law and uncle.
Will be sadly missed.
The funeral will take place on
Wednesday 27th February with service at Pontefract Crematorium
at 11am. Family flowers by
request only please.
Donations will be kindly
received in lieu in aid of
The Prince of Wales Hospice.
All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors,
Castleford. Tel-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More