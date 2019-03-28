|
Westwood (Née Kitching)
Brenda Marion Passed away aged 90 years, on 14th March 2019 at New Haven Care Home with her son and daughter-in-law by her side.
Much loved wife of the late Derek Westwood, loving and much loved mum, mother-in-law, aunt, cousin and a dear friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on
4th April 2019 at 11:40 am.
Family flowers only please, donations gratefully received
for the Prince of Wales Hospice,
a plate will be available
at the service.
Everyone is welcome for refreshments after the service in the Nelson Room in
the Pontefract Town Hall.
Now resting in Private Chapel of
A N Abraham Funeral Directors tel. 01977 879254
A very much loved lady who will be missed by all her knew her.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 28, 2019
