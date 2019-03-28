Home

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
Pontefract Crematorium
Brenda Westwood Notice
Westwood (Née Kitching)
Brenda Marion Passed away aged 90 years, on 14th March 2019 at New Haven Care Home with her son and daughter-in-law by her side.

Much loved wife of the late Derek Westwood, loving and much loved mum, mother-in-law, aunt, cousin and a dear friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on
4th April 2019 at 11:40 am.

Family flowers only please, donations gratefully received
for the Prince of Wales Hospice,
a plate will be available
at the service.
Everyone is welcome for refreshments after the service in the Nelson Room in
the Pontefract Town Hall.

Now resting in Private Chapel of
A N Abraham Funeral Directors tel. 01977 879254
A very much loved lady who will be missed by all her knew her.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 28, 2019
