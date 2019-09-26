Home

POWERED BY

Services
T F Morritt Funeral Directors
70 Redhill Drive
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 3HD
01977 553868
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:45
St Paul's Church
Glasshoughton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Lane

Notice Condolences

Brenda Lane Notice
Lane Brenda
(nee Rogers) Peacefully at home on
Tuesday 10th September 2019,
aged 74 years.
Beloved wife of Maurice,
much loved mother of Gail,
Roger, Chris and Julie,
also a treasured grandmother
and great grandmother.
The Funeral Service will be held at
St Paul's Church Glasshoughton, on Friday 11th October 2019 at 10.45am prior to Committal at
Whitwood Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
The British Heart Foundation
for which a box will be provided
at the service.
Afterwards all friends are welcome to join the family at
the Magnet Hotel.
For enquiries please contact
TF Morritt on 01977553868
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.