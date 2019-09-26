|
|
|
Lane Brenda
(nee Rogers) Peacefully at home on
Tuesday 10th September 2019,
aged 74 years.
Beloved wife of Maurice,
much loved mother of Gail,
Roger, Chris and Julie,
also a treasured grandmother
and great grandmother.
The Funeral Service will be held at
St Paul's Church Glasshoughton, on Friday 11th October 2019 at 10.45am prior to Committal at
Whitwood Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
The British Heart Foundation
for which a box will be provided
at the service.
Afterwards all friends are welcome to join the family at
the Magnet Hotel.
For enquiries please contact
TF Morritt on 01977553868
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 26, 2019