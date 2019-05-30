Home

HAMBLETON BRENDA Of Allerton Bywater.
Passed away in hospital, after a brave fight against illness on the 18th May 2019, aged 75 years.
The much loved sister of Sandra and good friend to many.
Will be sadly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday 4th June with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 3pm. Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be kindly received in lieu in aid of
Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford.
Tel -01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 30, 2019
