Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Davies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Davies

Notice Condolences

Brenda Davies Notice
DAVIES Brenda Of Cutsyke.
Passed away peacefully in
The Prince of Wales Hospice,
after a brave fight against illness
on the 2nd September 2019,
aged 69 years. A much loved mam
of Emma & Stuart, a dearly loved partner of Steve, a special gran
of Mason, Leyton & Evan,
a dear mother in law of Leanne,
a loved sister of Alan,
also a dear sister in law of Julie.
Will be sadly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Thursday 19th September with service in All Saints Church, Hightown at 11.45am followed by burial in Whitwood Cemetery.
Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be kindly received in lieu in aid of
The Prince of Wales Hospice.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford.
TEL-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.