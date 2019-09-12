|
|
|
DAVIES Brenda Of Cutsyke.
Passed away peacefully in
The Prince of Wales Hospice,
after a brave fight against illness
on the 2nd September 2019,
aged 69 years. A much loved mam
of Emma & Stuart, a dearly loved partner of Steve, a special gran
of Mason, Leyton & Evan,
a dear mother in law of Leanne,
a loved sister of Alan,
also a dear sister in law of Julie.
Will be sadly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Thursday 19th September with service in All Saints Church, Hightown at 11.45am followed by burial in Whitwood Cemetery.
Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be kindly received in lieu in aid of
The Prince of Wales Hospice.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford.
TEL-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 12, 2019