T F Morritt Funeral Directors
70 Redhill Drive
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 3HD
01977 553868
Bill Williams

Bill Williams Notice
Williams Bill Peacefully on 12th February 2019
in Cymar House Care Home,
aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of the late Betty. Much loved dad, grandad and
great grandad.
Funeral service on
Friday 8th March 2019 at
Pontefract Crematorium at 1.40pm. Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to the
Prince of Wales Hospice.
Afterwards all friends are welcome to join the family at the
George V Club, Glasshoughton.
For enquiries please call
T F Morritt Funeral Directors
01977 553868.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 21, 2019
