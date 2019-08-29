|
DYE BEV
nee Cordingley Of Castleford.
Passed away at home after a brave & strong fight against illness, with her devoted daughters by her side on the 19th August 2019, aged 73 years. The beloved wife of the late Alan, a much loved mam of Jannice & Christine, a special gran of Laina, Clarke & Joel, a loved sister of Ian, a special sister in law of Sue & Jenny, also a dear auntie. Will be sadly missed by all of her loving family and friends. The funeral will take place on Tuesday 3rd September with service at St Michael's Church, Castleford at 10.45am followed by burial in Whitwood Cemetery.
Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be kindly received in aid of
Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford. TEL-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 29, 2019