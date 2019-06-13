|
WILKINSON Betty
(nee Greenfield) Of Airedale.
Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in The Beeches Nursing Home on the 1st June 2019,
aged 86 years.
The beloved wife of Allan,
a much loved sister & sister in law, also a dearly loved aunt & great aunt. Will be sadly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Friday 14th June with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.00am.
After the service everyone is welcome for refreshments
at The Queen's Mill Tearooms, Castleford. Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be kindly received in lieu in aid of
The Dog's Trust. All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors.
TEL-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 13, 2019
