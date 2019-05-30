|
|
|
STEVENSON Betty
(nee Cooling) Peacefully passed away surrounded by loved ones on Sunday 19th May, 2019,
aged 80 years.
Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday 5th June at 3 p.m. afterwards all friends are welcome to join family at
The Kings Croft Hotel.
Family flowers only please, donations to Macmillan Cancer Support.
For enquiries please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare
Tel 01977 703222
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 30, 2019
