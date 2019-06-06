|
BECK BETTY Of Castleford, passed away on May 31st 2019 aged 91 years. Dear wife of the late Alex, dearly loved mum of Gillian, very dear mother-in-law of Ashley and loving and much loved gran of Alex. Service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday 17th June at 11.40 am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Wakefield Hospice may be kindly left in the box provided. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Glass Houghton 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 6, 2019
