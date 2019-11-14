|
|
|
COOKSON BERYL Of Pontefract, passed away peacefully in Castleford Lodge Care Home on November 3rd 2019
aged 78 years, surrounded by her immediate family. Beloved wife of Peter, mother of David, John and Paul, grandmother of Robert, also sister of Malcolm and Geoffrey. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all. Service to take place at Central Methodist Church, Pontefract on Thursday, November 21st at 10.00 am followed by cremation at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.00 am.
Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations for Alzheimer's Society will be gratefully received and may be kindly left in the box provided in Church or at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Pontefract. Tel 01977 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 14, 2019