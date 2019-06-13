|
SYKES BERYL (BAZ) Passed away suddenly on
30th May 2019 aged 87 years.
Much loved Wife of the late Eric and loving Mum of Claire and late son in law Richard.
Beryl will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Friday 21st June 2019 at 12:20PM.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu to The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Jennings Funeral Services on 01977 677715
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 13, 2019
