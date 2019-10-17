|
|
|
VAUSE Bernard Passed away on
the 3rd October 2019.
He is much loved and will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
There will be a reception into Church for Bernard on the 23rd October at St Joesph's Church, Pontefract at 17.00.The funeral service will be held on the 24th October at St Joesph's Church, Pontefract at 10.30
followed by the committal at
Pontefract Crematorium.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Pontefract on 01977 703222
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 17, 2019