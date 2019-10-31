Home

BALDWIN Bernard Marlene, Susan & Lynn would like to thank Pinderfields Hospital, doctors and staff at Henry Moore Clinic and to Cohens Chemist for all their help over the years. Thanks also to relatives and friends for cards and donations in memory of our Bernard. Thanks to Smawthorne WMC & caterers and to Rev'd Andrew Checkley for a lovely service. Grateful thanks to McTigue Funeral Directors for all their help, much appreciated.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 31, 2019
