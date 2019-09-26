|
|
|
BALDWIN BERNARD Of Castleford.
Passed away peacefully in hospital, after a long illness on the
20th September 2019,
aged 78 years.
The beloved husband of Marlene,
a much loved dad of Susan & Lynn,
a special grandad & great grandad, a dear father in law, a loved brother of Dulcie and a dear brother in law of Johnny. Will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday 8th October with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 2.20pm. All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford.
TEL-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 26, 2019