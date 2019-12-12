Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles E. Ashton & Son
School Lane
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 4DW
01977 552265
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
15:00
Pontefract Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Benny Lupton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benny Lupton

Notice Condolences

Benny Lupton Notice
LUPTON BENNY Of Castleford, sadly passed away on the 29th November 2019, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Josie, loved father of Chris, father-in-law of Elssa and a much loved brother and uncle. Service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday 16th December at 3.00 pm. Will all friends please accept this intimation. No flowers by request but donations may be kindly left in memory of Benny, for The Prince of Wales Hospice in the box provided at the Crematorium. Afterwards all friends are welcome to join the family for refreshments at the Magnet Hotel, Pontefract Road, Castleford. Enquiries to Charles E Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel 01977 552265
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -