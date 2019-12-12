|
|
|
LUPTON BENNY Of Castleford, sadly passed away on the 29th November 2019, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Josie, loved father of Chris, father-in-law of Elssa and a much loved brother and uncle. Service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday 16th December at 3.00 pm. Will all friends please accept this intimation. No flowers by request but donations may be kindly left in memory of Benny, for The Prince of Wales Hospice in the box provided at the Crematorium. Afterwards all friends are welcome to join the family for refreshments at the Magnet Hotel, Pontefract Road, Castleford. Enquiries to Charles E Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel 01977 552265
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 12, 2019