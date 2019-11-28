Home

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
13:30
St. Oswald's Church
Methley
PAYNE Ben Died suddenly on November
18th 2019 aged 37 years.
Much loved son of Tina and Steven, loved brother of Sam, very dear brother-in-law of Gemma and
loving uncle of Max and Mollie.
Will be missed by all his family and friends. Service and interment to take place at St. Oswald's Church, Methley on Tuesday December 3rd at 1.30pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations would be appreciated for the Salvation Army and C.A.P. and may be kindly left in the box provided in Church. Enquiries please to Charles E. Ashton & Son,
Funeral Directors. Tel. 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 28, 2019
