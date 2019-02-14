Home

McTigue Funeral Directors (Castleford)
1 - 9 Savile Road
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 1PB
01977 555733
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
13:30
Pontefract Crematorium
Barry Timlin Notice
TIMLIN BARRY Of Castleford.
Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home,
on the 4th February 2019,
aged 68 years.
The loved husband and friend of Brenda, a devoted dad to
Sally & Lucy, a loving grandad to Poppy & Evie, also a dear father in law, brother & uncle.
Will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday 26th February with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 1.40pm.
Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be kindly received in lieu in aid of
The Dogs Trust.
All enquiries to McTigue
Funeral Directors, Castleford.
TEL-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 14, 2019
