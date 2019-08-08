|
Allman Barbara
(née Howson) Passed away at Dewsbury
Hospital after a short illness
on Wednesday 24th July 2019,
aged 84 years.
Beloved wife to the late Dennis Allman. Much loved mum to
David and Philip and mum in-law
to Heather and Catherine. Treasured nana to Richard, Matthew and Joshua.
Funeral service on
Friday 16th August 2019 at
All Saint's Church, Hightown at 10.15am, followed by the committal at Whitwood Cemetery, Castleford.
Family flowers only please. Afterwards all friends are
welcome to join the family at
The New Wheatsheaf, Whitwood.
For enquiries please contact
TF Morritt Funeral Services on 01977553868.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 8, 2019