Home

POWERED BY

Services
R J Burgess Ltd (Normanton)
18 Market Place
Normanton, West Yorkshire WF6 2AU
01924 894017
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:15
All Saints Church
North Featherstone
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Morton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Morton

Notice Condolences

Audrey Morton Notice
Morton Audrey (former fish shop proprietor
in North Featherstone)

Aged 95 years, died peacefully
on Friday 27th September 2019.
The beloved wife of the late Arthur Morton. Audrey will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
The funeral service will be held
in All Saints Church, North Featherstone on Thursday
17th October at 12.15pm prior
to interment at Featherstone Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Parkinson's UK may be sent or handed to a family member.
All enquiries to R J Burgess Funeral
Directors 01924 894017.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.