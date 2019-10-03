|
Morton Audrey (former fish shop proprietor
in North Featherstone)
Aged 95 years, died peacefully
on Friday 27th September 2019.
The beloved wife of the late Arthur Morton. Audrey will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
The funeral service will be held
in All Saints Church, North Featherstone on Thursday
17th October at 12.15pm prior
to interment at Featherstone Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Parkinson's UK may be sent or handed to a family member.
All enquiries to R J Burgess Funeral
Directors 01924 894017.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 3, 2019