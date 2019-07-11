|
|
|
WILSON Arthur (Archie) Of South Elmsall, passed away suddenly but peacefully with his loving family beside him on Friday 28th June 2019, aged 90. Beloved Husband of Marian, dearly loved Dad of Carolyn and Stuart and treasured Grandad of Chloe and Jake, also a great friend to Carolyn's partner, Norman.
Arthur will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 18th July 2019 at
12.20pm at
Pontefract Crematorium.
Everyone is welcome to join us afterwards for refreshments at The Barnsley Oak.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 11, 2019