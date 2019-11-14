|
|
|
GORE Arthur Passed away on
1st November 2019 aged 74.
Sadly missed by 4 daughters, 3 sons, 11 Grandchildren, 2 brothers and family and friends. Funeral at
Stoke-on-Trent on 15th November 12.45. Formerly from Pontefract, played all sports, football and cricket for Pontefract Collieries. Worked at Kellingley and Prince of Wales Pits.
Love and miss you Dad. xxx
Anyone wishing to attend the funeral, please contact Debra on 07729 750415.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 14, 2019