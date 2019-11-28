|
|
|
CARTER Arthur A lifelong Farmer
Passed away suddenly at home on Friday 15th November 2019,
aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Brenda,
much loved father of
Wendy, John, Arthur and Jason.
Devoted grandad and great grandad. Funeral Service on Tuesday 10th December 2019
at St. Andrew's Church, Ferrybridge at 12:15pm,
prior to interment in
Ferrybridge Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for
The Dr Jackson Fund.
Afterwards all friends are welcome to join the family at the George V WMC.
For any enquiries please
contact T F Morritt on
01977 553868.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 28, 2019