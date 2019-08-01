|
SMITH Arnold Arnie, of Pontefract and formerly
of Featherstone and Byram,
died peacefully in hospital on
July 23rd, 2019 aged 85 years. Beloved husband of Christine and loved and will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Thursday, August 22nd at 2.20 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. No flowers by request, donations would be appreciated for British Heart Foundation, for which a box will be provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Wakefield Road.
Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 1, 2019