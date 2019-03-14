|
Sweeney Anthony Died peacefully after a long illness on 4th March, 2019, aged 60 years.
Beloved husband to Linda and loving father of Cait and Fiona.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 21st March, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, Hemsworth at 10.45 a.m. prior to private committal at Pontefract Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Prince of Wales Hospice, and Mind.
All are welcome to join the family at Sacred Heart Church Hall for refreshments afterwards.
Enquiries to Normington of Havercroft Tel 01226 700760
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 14, 2019
