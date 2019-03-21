Resources More Obituaries for Anthony Hook Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anthony Hook

Notice HOOK ANTHONY JOHN Anth's family would like to thank everyone who attended the funeral and for all the beautiful floral tributes, cards and messages of sympathy received on their sad bereavement. Grateful thanks to staff at Pinderfields Hospital and Yorkshire Ambulance Services for all their care and support and to Reverend Charlene Smith for a beautiful service, which was a comfort to everyone, also a special thanks to Ann Guy for being our rock. Thanks also to the Boot & Shoe for their kind hospitality and to Charles E. Ashton & Son for kindness received on a difficult day. Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices