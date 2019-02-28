|
|
|
HOOK Anthony John Anthy, of Ackworth, passed away suddenly on February 14th 2019, aged 49 years. Cherished son of Brenda and Michael, dearly loved dad of Danielle and Cameron and a good friend to many. Will be sadly missed. Service to take place at St. Cuthbert's Church on Tuesday, March 12th at 11.30 am followed by interment at Ackworth Cemetery. Will friends please accept this intimation. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 28, 2019
