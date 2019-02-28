Home

POWERED BY

Services
C E Ashton & Son (Pontefract)
14 Wakefield Road
Pontefract, West Yorkshire WF8 4HN
01977 600074
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:30
St. Cuthbert's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Hook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Hook

Notice Condolences

Anthony Hook Notice
HOOK Anthony John Anthy, of Ackworth, passed away suddenly on February 14th 2019, aged 49 years. Cherished son of Brenda and Michael, dearly loved dad of Danielle and Cameron and a good friend to many. Will be sadly missed. Service to take place at St. Cuthbert's Church on Tuesday, March 12th at 11.30 am followed by interment at Ackworth Cemetery. Will friends please accept this intimation. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.