Grady Anthony Joseph Tony's family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy
extended to us at this time.
Our thanks go to Canon John Aveyard for his support and for
the very moving Requiem Mass
celebrating Tony's life.
We are grateful to the staff
at Riverside Medical Centre,
Dr Smith and his team at Pontefract GI, paramedics
and staff at Pinderfields Hospital for their support to Tony
during his illness.
We would like to thank the staff
of Ward 42 for the exceptional, tender care they provided for
both Tony and the family.
Finally to Chris McTigue, grateful thanks for the respect shown to Tony and the care and concern
shown to the family.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 15, 2019