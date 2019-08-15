Resources More Obituaries for Anthony Grady Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anthony Grady

Notice Grady Anthony Joseph Tony's family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy

extended to us at this time.

Our thanks go to Canon John Aveyard for his support and for

the very moving Requiem Mass

celebrating Tony's life.



We are grateful to the staff

at Riverside Medical Centre,

Dr Smith and his team at Pontefract GI, paramedics

and staff at Pinderfields Hospital for their support to Tony

during his illness.



We would like to thank the staff

of Ward 42 for the exceptional, tender care they provided for

both Tony and the family.

Finally to Chris McTigue, grateful thanks for the respect shown to Tony and the care and concern

